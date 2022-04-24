Mazatlan.- After Friday’s surprising victory in the first duel, the Venados de Mazatlán were unable to capitalize on the local situation and lost the second match against the Rayos de Hermosillo 93-68 to maintain their streak of six wins and six setbacks in the Cibacopa .

The game

From the start of the game, both teams planted their best players on the court at the Lobodome, and despite the fact that the pace was even, it was the Reds who took a small lead to win the fourth 22-21.

For the second quarter, the loss of control of the premises began, and Rayos went up thanks to the attack of their offensive, with a 31-37.

After the break, it seems that James Penny’s talk did not help Venados, because both in the third and fourth quarters, those from Hermosillo sentenced the match with fantasy plays that the local defense could never stop. In the end, the Rays salvaged a 93-68 win.

READ MORE: CIBACOPA: Great comeback and victory for Venados over Rayos de Hermosillo

The best baskets

Jimon Ivey scored 23 points to be Hermosillo’s best basket player in the match, followed by his teammates Alihan Demir, with 19, and Jordan Brangers, with 15.

Álex Hiks responded again for Venados, with 15 points, as did striker Marlon Stewart Jr, with 14 points, and veteran Davin White with 11.

READ MORE: NBA: Luka Doncic will have unlimited minutes in the fourth owner against The Jazz

The next game for the Mazatlecos will be on Tuesday, April 26, at home, against Ostioneros de Guaymas, at 8:00 p.m., while Rayos de Jalisco will receive the Caballeros de Culiacán.