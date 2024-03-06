The Los Mochis Pioneros came from behind to beat the Mazatlán Venados Basketball 96-88 in the opening home game of the 2024 Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Chevron-Cibacopa) season.

The Los Mochis Multipurpose Center It hosted the first local meeting of the Mochitense quintet.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Before the match, a brief opening ceremony was heldwith a dance show, the presentation of the teams and the honors to the flag led by the escort and war band of the Autonomous University of the West and the singing of the National anthem by Open Opera Estudio del Noroeste.

The owners of the court had a cold start with a good amount of lost balls and without much aim towards the basket, which allowed the Mazatlecos to take the first quarter with a clear score of 27-18.

The Mochitenses reacted in the second period, to get fully into the game, with the awakening of their best man on offense, the North American Jordan Michael Allen, who had gone blank at the start of the match. Those led by Derrick Alston won the second quarter 25-19, to close the gap and go to halftime only 3 points behind their rivals.

The locals maintained dominance in the third quarter which they won 26-19 to turn the score around. The Mazatlans tried to react in the last period, but the locals held on in key moments and ended up winning 27-23.

Jordan Michael Allen led the winners' offense with 40 points, including 8 triples. Terrence Andre Thompson was the best of the Reds with 19.

We recommend you read:

This Wednesday the inaugural series concludes at the Multipurpose Centerwith the second meeting between Pioneros and Venados, scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m.