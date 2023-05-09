The Los Mochis Pioneros lost to the Tijuana Zonkeys with a tight score of 76-77 at the start of the penultimate series of the regular season of the 2023 Chevron-Cibacopa League.

The start of the game corresponded to Zonkeys de Tijuanawinning the first period after scoring 18 points, in exchange for 15 from the local team.

For the second episode, the greatest harvest of points was from Pioneros, by taking the fourth 23-19, leaving the score at 38-37, in favor of the house.

The actions became extremely intense in the third period, when both quintets gave themselves unreservedly on the court, to the full satisfaction of the fans. This period corresponded to Zonkeys 27-26, so that the scoreboard showed a tie at 64 units.

The production of points was lower in the last quarter of the match, where both teams scored 25 points; the best part was taken by the visit with 13, while the locals scored 12 points, so that the balance leaned on the border side, with a final score of 77-76, thus obtaining Tijuana the first victory of the series.

For Pioneros, they highlighted the offensive Kennedy Jones Jr., after scoring 16 points, with six rebounds and five assists, followed by Q. Alexander with double-double: 15 points scored, 14 rebounds and one assist.

For Zonkeys Edgar Garibay wore 23 points and eight reboundsbeing seconded by Joshua Webster with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

We recommend you read:

This Tuesday the Pioneros-Zonkeys commitment continues, where locals will seek to pair the series with the “Free Ladies” promotion, in honor of all moms, as a celebration of Mother’s Day. In addition, the “Happy Hour” promotion continues, with beer at 2 for 1 from seven to eight at night.