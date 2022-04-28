Pioneros de Los Mochis suffered their first sweep of the 2022 Cibacopa season when they fell 94-79 to the Astros de Jalisco.

Those from Guadalajara made the most of the locality and for the second night in a row they beat the Mochitenses to take the leadership of the classification from them.

from the start, the Astros made it clear that they were going for everything and they took the opening quarter with a resounding 29-16.

Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils tried to reactr in the second period, which ended up being the best for them and they dominated 26-19.

The locals they pressed the accelerator again in the third set, which they took by 26 to 17.

With the wide advantage in favor of the people of Jalisco, the last quarter was practically formal and ended with a tie at 20.

Lagerald Vick spearheaded the home side’s offense with 20 points, followed by Jordan Loveridge with 19. For the visitors, Jordan Stevens scored 21 and Donald Runnels 14.

Pioneers will try to get rid of the thorn this Friday and Saturday at the CUM, when they receive the visit of the Rayos de Hermosillo.