After a successful preseason, in which they did not know defeat, the Pioneros de Los Mochis will make their debut this Friday in the 2023 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Cibacopa).

Those commanded by Guillermo Vecchio visit the Halcones de Ciudad Obregónin a duel scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Itson Arena.

This meeting marks the beginning of the road for both teamsalthough Pioneros and Halcones already saw each other during the preseason on February 28 at the Multiple Use Center, in a game that the Sinaloans won 82-78.

After the game in Los Mochis, Halcones de Ciudad Obregón faced three more games: two against Ostioneros de Guaymas (both were losses, losing 83-85 at home, while the score ended 89-93 on the road), and one more against Rayos de Hermosillo, whose result was in favor of the feathered team 88-81.

For their part, Pioneros comes from a great preseasonwhere he faced five commitments, obtaining the same number of victories: the one already mentioned against the same Halcones in the CUM, also against Caballeros de Culiacán in the same venue, to the sound of 85-74.

After those home matches, Pioneros traveled to Xalisco, Nayarit, to participate in the Huichol Cup, winning the championship undefeated.after passing over the current champion of Cibacopa Astros de Jalisco to the sound of 110-105, doing the same with Caballeros de Culiacán in extra time 104-102, and with Venados de Mazatlán by slate of 90-82

The Ciudad Obregón team is led by the Spanish coach Jesús Gutiérrezwhile Pioneros is directed by the Argentine coach Guillermo Vecchio.

The Los Mochis roster is made up of Jawaun Daniels, Alberto Ochoa, Benjamín ‘Benji’ Gibbs, Jaylen Fisher and Juan Pablo Baldenebro, as well as John Mitchell, Carlos Sezati, Q. Alexander, Ricardo Juárez, Che Bob, Jesús Gilberto Heredia, as well as Alberto Castro, Jordan Stevens and Faysal Rodriguez: First element of Pioneros Academy that will see action with the professional team.

For its part, Halcones de Ciudad Obregón is made up of the following elements: Justin Everett, Chris Shields, Álex Reyna, Pape Diop and Jimmy Whitt, as well as Kareem García, Deverell Gibbs, Antonio Martínez, Brian Starr and Isaac Beltrán, as well as Alan Matrón, Omar Navejas, Alberto Beltrán, Jesús Córdova, Rafael Menchaca, Rubén Pacheco and Emiliano Gaxiola.

After this Friday’s meeting at the Itson Arena, the actions will be transferred on Saturday to the house of Pioneros: the Los Mochis Multiple Use Centerfor the second game in the series, to be held after the kickoff party.