The Pioneros de Los Mochis conquered their first series of the regular role of the Chevron-Cibacopa 2023 by beating the Ostioneros de Guaymas 97-93.

In a game of alternatives, Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils took advantage of the locality to complete the sweep about the Sonorans in the CUM.

The first quarter was dominated by the visitors with a tight score of 26-23. The mochitenses responded in the second quarter which they dominated with a resounding 33-19 to head to victory.

The Sonorans took the third period 28-26 and the fourth 20-15, but it was not enough to turn the score around.

As usual, Jordan Stevens led the local attack with 41 pointsfollowed by Quentin Alexander with 22. Anthony Smith contributed 36 points for the visit and Dylan Smith 16.