The Los Mochis Pioneros will have a tough test this Friday when they receive the visit of the two-time champion Astros de Jalisco in the third series of the 2024 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Chevron-Cibacopa). The meeting is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. on the court of the Los Mochis Multipurpose Center.

The Mochitenses have just won a division of honors in the inaugural series at home, against the Venados Basketball of Mazatlán. Derrick Alston's students took the first in the series 96-88, in a game in which they had to come from behind after a weak first half. Jordan Michael Allen's figure came on in the second half and with his characteristic long-distance shots he led the triumphant comeback.

The story was very different in the second match, since the locals were widely surpassed by the Buenos Aires team. in a duel that ended with a resounding 112-87.

In their presentation in the tournament, the Sinaloans also rescued a division of honors during their visit to the country's capital. The Mochitenses won the first duel with a score of 98-90, but in the second they also showed a weak defense by falling 115-97.

The jalisciences, for their part, arrive with the label of undefeated, after winning their first two series by sweep. The two-time champions made the most of playing their first two matches at home, against the expansion teams.

In the inaugural series, they beat the Frayles de Guasave 77-72 in the first match, while in the second they uncovered themselves with a 108-83 score. In the second series they accounted for the Mexico City Angels with a score of 89-76 in the first and 110-102 in the second.

Jordan Michael Allen has been without a doubt the best element of Pioneros at the start of the campaignthe North American leads the league in points percentage with 33.8 per game, field goals made with 40, 3-pointers made with 30 and free throw percentage with 94.4.

For Astros, Kavell Chevano Bigby-Williams is the best of the circuit in total rebounds with 10.8 per game, defensive rebounds with 8.3 and block percentage with 2.0.