The Los Mochis Pioneros extended their losing streak to 5 by losing 90-88 to the Tijuana Zonkeys in the third series of the regular role of Chevron-Cibacopa 2023.

The pupils of Guillermo Vecchio They could not take advantage of the locality and were swept away by the border in the CUM.

The first minutes of the game it seemed that both rings were closed, since neither of the two quintets managed to score; Zonkeys did it first almost two minutes into the game, and for Pioneros came the answer with a double from Jawaun Daniels. In this period, a spectacular dunk by Daniels himself stood out among the most striking and applauded plays of the quarter. This period of play ended 19-14 in favor of the visit.

In the youth room, -where Benji Gibbs and Osmark López entered the court for Los Mochis and Tijuana respectively-, the border team achieved a double-digit advantage, after four minutes of play; 31-20, and the home reaction came with a triple from Che Bob. Tijuana kept adding and was moving away again, but a pair of triples by Jordan Stevens at practically the end of the first half brought Pioneros within three points, ending the period 28-26 in favor of the Sinaloans, but the score at the end of the half time marked 45-42 for the Baja Californians.

In the third period, John Mitchell entered for the locals, who, despite his injury, managed to make his presence known with a rebound and a block in the first minute. Q. Alexander put Pioneros just one point away, so that Zesati with a double managed to give the locals an advantage 49-48. Zonkeys reacted quickly and once again had an eleven-point advantage; Although the mochitenses responded to the attacks of the visit, they resumed their course, and at the end of the third quarter the score marked 74-66 in favor of Tijuana. This period was awarded by the visit to the sound of 29-24. Michael Alexander stood out in this period, scoring a pair of triples, in his second day of action with the Pioneros team.

The last episode arrived and the actions became too fasthighlighting the first minutes the entry of the local Juan Pablo Baldenebro, who managed in a few seconds a block, a rebound and make five points, contributing to the pioneering cause.

The home defense tightened and the Multiple Use Center was crazy, with a hobby totally delivered to their team. With four minutes to go, Che Bob managed to put the team back in the lead 79-78; then, the game was give and take, to tie the shares first at 82, then at 85 points, and later the locals achieved a couple of points of advantage: 87-85, 29 seconds from closing; Spencer’s three-pointer made it 88-85, with only 16 seconds left.

The closure would be too dramaticbecause five seconds from the final whistle, Alexander tied the score at 88, and with Zonkeys scoring to make it 90-88, just one second from the end and one last play for the home team, Zesati missed a three-pointer, thus setting himself up the victory for the borders, with the last quarter 22-16 in favor of Los Mochis, although it was not enough to stop the painful streak of five defeats in a row.