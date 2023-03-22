The Los Mochis Pioneros tied their fourth loss by losing 101-89 to the Tijuana Zonkeys in the first game of the third series of the regular role of the 2023 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Chevron-Cibacopa).

Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils are not going through their best moment and they made it clear last night at the Los Mochis Multiple Use Center, when they were overtaken by a border team that is at the bottom of the standing.

The visitors had a better start to the gamewhich allowed them to take the first quarter with a tight score of 21-19.

The locals responded in the second quarter and although at times they were erratic, led by Jordan Stevens they prevailed 24-19, to go to halftime with a 43-40 in their favor.

The Zonkeys returned from the break well connected and took advantage of the hosts’ failures to turn the score around from the first minutes of a third set that they dominated with a resounding 33-19 that allowed them to reach the start of the last period with the score in their favor 73-62.

The Tijuanenses kept the rhythm in the last quarter which they also took by the slightest difference by finishing 28-27.

The best scorers for Tijuana were William Jared Spencer with 27 points, followed by Anthony Robert Young with 24 and Jareese Williams Jr. with 15.

For Pioneers the best was Jordan Stevens with 29 units, Quentin Alexander with 23 and Che Bob with 22.