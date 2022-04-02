Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Pioneers of Los Mochis could not present himself with a victory at the start of the 2022 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit. The locals fell 93-100 to the Falcons of Ciudad Obregón in the inaugural duel held at the Multiple Use Center.

Both teams opened the game with their luxury teams, using 5 foreigners, which served to have an intense rhythm on the field.

In a first quarter of alternatives on the scoreboard, the visitors closed better, so they took the first quarter by 24 to 21.

For the second period, those led by Guillermo Vecchio lost their compass and could only score 17, while the Halcones took advantage of the local team’s errors to score 27, which allowed them to go into the break with an advantage of 13 and a score of 51- 38.

After the break in the first half, the Mochitenses tried to react and took the third quarter with a tight 26-25, although the advantage was still wide for the Sonorans who dominated the scoreboard 76-64.

In the last period the Mochitenses sought to turn the score around and even came to be 4 points away, but although they took the partial 29-24, it was not enough to keep the victory.

This Saturday, the Mochitenses pay the visit to those of the old Cajeme.