Triple by Kennedy Jones Jr. broke the tie at 88 units in the last seconds of the game, so that Pioneros de Los Mochis won the long-awaited 91-88 victory over the current champions Astros de Jalisco, in the last game of the series held in the Arena Astros, in actions corresponding to the Chevron-Cibacopa League.

The intensity of the first period was a preamble to what was to come, because although the best part was for the local team, both quintets offered themselves in a great way on the field. The score ended 22-19 in favor of the Jalisco.

The second period of the meeting was give and take, and Pioneros had a 3-point lead with one minute left in the episode. With 11 seconds to go in the first half, the score registered 44-39, due to the triple by young pioneer Benjamin Gibbs, achieving a 5-point lead for the first time in the game, but Karim Rodríguez responded with a triple in turn, so that , at the whistle, the scoreboard marked 44-42 in favor of Pioneros, who this period scored 25 points, to 20 for the Astros.

In the third quarter, with great offense, Jalisco turned the score around to the sound of 64-57, but Pioneers struggled, to come a little nearer; the locals managed to get the episode 24-19, so that the score reflected 66-63 at the end of it, when the best was yet to come.

After going behind in the score of the fourth period by more than 10 points, the Sinaloans entered the game two minutes from the end, with the score 83-85. With 56 seconds remaining, they tied at 87 points, taking off with the slightest difference 88-87 after a free kick by Q. Alexander.

Emotions were running high in the Arena Astros, because with eight seconds left, the shares were tied at 88 units. The possession of the ball corresponded to Pioneros, so that Kennedy Jones Jr. hit the triple that gave the long-awaited victory to the Mochitensesto the tune of 91-88.

Q. Alexander shone on the court for Pionerosstanding out again with a double-double, contributing 24 points to the cause of the Mochitenses, adding ten rebounds and three assists, being seconded by another of the figures of the night: Kennedy Jones Jr., who scored 17 points, with seven rebounds and three assists.

For the Astros, offensive Jordan Loveridge stood out with 18 points, five rebounds and one assist, in addition to Shamorie Ponds, who scored 18 points, with two rebounds and eight assists.