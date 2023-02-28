After recovering from an uncertain start, the Pioneros de Los Mochis team achieved its first victory in preseason games, after beating Caballeros de Culiacán in a match held this Monday night at the Multiple Use Center.

Interviewed right at the end of the meeting, Guillermo VecchioPioneros coach, highlighted that, beyond the victory, there were other interesting things shown by his players:

“It is always good to win, although honestly, if the result had been different, it would still have been very positive, because some of the boys arrived yesterday (Sunday); We’re going to have to get used to it little by little, and get in shape. This week we have five games (we have four left), so it’s a bit getting into the rhythm of the game. Some very, very interesting things that they gave me, especially the trio of (Jawaun) Daniels, Che Bob and John Mitchell, it was great defense; that was what made the score open 10-12 points at one point, so I’m very happy with that,” he said.

The Argentine strategist specified that after the first half it was possible to see a more dedicated and accurate team:

“The game was boring the first half, and then Jordan lit up with his delicacies that he has, and that made him open up, coupled with the defense. There was a score of 54-51 that lasted about three minutes, and neither of the two (teams) moved the score, so that ‘bores’ the game, but for us coaches, that makes us see other things”, he added.

About the adjustments that must be made to face the Halcones de Ciudad Obregón this Tuesdaywho will be the first rivals to start the regular role of Cibacopa, Vecchio indicated:

“We’re going to see, we’re going to talk now, maybe we’ll make a player rest…undoubtedly you have to talk to them because now they get tired; As much as they come training and training, training is one thing and the actual game is another, so let’s see, and based on that we will make the adjustments, ”he said.

Finally, on behalf of the team, he said he was surprised and happy by the fans who gathered in large numbers at the cumto encourage your players:

“Lots of people, lots of people! I was surprised. Grateful: a lot of people from the Academy, the parents, the kids from the Pioneer Academy, but also a lot of people from the city, so: Congratulations, welcome! We hope you continue to support us. Tomorrow (today Tuesday) we will play with Obregón again and it is also free entry: a good decision by the Club ”, he concluded.

The game. The first period started with Che Bob, Q. Alexander, John Mitchell, Jordan Stevens and Carlos Zesati for those at home, while the Caballeros started with Johnny Hughes, Rigue Lyones, Steven Fledger, Teurion Kirk and Juan Contreras. This first period corresponded to those of the Sinaloan capital to the sound of 25 by 18.

It should be noted that, in the middle of this same first period, Vecchio changed the entire quintetgiving play to Juan Pablo Baldenebro, Alberto Castro Verdugo, Jawaun Daniels, Jaylen Fisher and Alberto Ochoa.

For the second period, the inclusion of the youthful Faysal Rodríguez was given, element of Pioneros Academy, thus playing for the first time with the ‘senior team’ in a Cibacopa preseason. Abraham Medina entered through Culiacán.

In this fourth Pioneros showed improvementscoring 16 points, to 12 for Caballeros, although they went to halftime with the advantage still for the latter, 37 for 34.

After the break, a third more dynamic period arrived for the Mochitenses, with better offense, supported by good defense; Thus, they managed to dominate the visit 20-16, culminating 54-53 favoring the score to the representative from Ahomense.

The fourth period arrived, and with fans more dedicated to the cause, supporting and encouraging their team at all times, and In this way, Pioneros managed to unite on the court, scoring 31 points to 19 for Caballeros.to finally leave the score at 85-74, thus concluding the victory for Los Mochis.

The entire squad saw action for Pioneros, with the youth players ‘Richie’ Juárez, Benjamín Gibbs and Jesús Heredia being highly acclaimed by the fans present. It should be noted that those who stood out on offense were Jordan Stevens with 24 points and five 3-pointers, as well as John Mitchell and Q. Alexander with 15 points each.

For Gentlemen, Johnny Hughes stood out with 18 units and a pair of triples, in addition to Teurion Kirk with 17 points.

We recommend you read:

This Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. a new preparation game will be developed at the Los Mochis Multiple Use Centerwhere Pioneros will seek to add their second victory in this preseason stage, receiving Halcones de Ciudad Obregón, with free admission for fans.