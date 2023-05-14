The Pioneros de Los Mochis closed the regular role of the Chevron-Cibacopa 2023 season with a 128-121 victory over the Halcones de Ciudad Obregón.

The locals had a better start to the gamewhich allowed them to take the first quarter with a score of 32-29.

The second part was a little more evenbut the feathered ones also took it 21-20, to go to the halftime break with a 4 lead.

The third quarter was an offensive party from both sides, which would end up tied at 41.

Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils had a cyclonic closure and they took the last quarter 38-27, to turn the score around.

Jordan Stevens led the pioneering offense with 52 pointsfollowed by Quintin Alexander with 28. José Estrada from Mochitán led the Halcones with 29 points, followed by Justin Everett with 28.