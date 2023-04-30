Pioneros de Los Mochis had to work hard, but finally rescued a thrilling 99-98 victory over Venados de Mazatlán in the second and final game of the fifth series of the second round of the Chevron-Cibacopa League.

Jordan Stevens scored the basket that, in the end, meant the difference in the match and, at the end, after signing autographs and taking pictures with children and adults, he expressed his impressions after returning from inactivity due to injury:

“I’m happy to be back; it’s fun to come back, help the team; I think the fans, win or lose, are always here to support us, and that’s what keeps us motivatedit keeps us playing, and already in the match, it allows us to offer a show to return what they do ”, he mentioned.

A very even first period was lived in the Multiple Use Center, with Pioneers and Venados committed to obtaining victory; However, the local team capitalized better on their offensive opportunities, and they managed to keep the span at 25-19.

In the second quarter, the juniors Benji Gibbs entered for the house, and Pedro Márquez for the visit. In this quarter, Mazatlán finished up 22-20, but at the end of the first half, the score was 45-41, in favor of Pioneros.

In the midst of a great atmosphere in the stands with the fans and the dynamics organized by the Club and the sponsors, the third quarter was enjoyed an intense game, where the visit again took the gap to the sound of 26-28although Los Mochis continued with a 71-69 advantage in the score.

The last quarter was lived with great intensity, especially the last two minutes, when the game closed and the difference oscillated between one and two points on the scoreboard. With eight seconds to play, and the score 98-97 in favor of Venados, it was the turn of the local offense, and before the madness in the building, Jordan Stevens scored to add two more units to the Pionera cause, and put the score at 99-98, with nine thousandths of a second left on the clock, so that, despite the effort, Venados could do nothing, and the long-awaited victory went to Pioneros.

Q. Alexander was the most valuable player of the game with 31 points, nine rebounds and two assists, while Jordan Stevens contributed 19 points, four rebounds and five assists; For his part, Álex Williams showed off for Venados with 29 points, nine rebounds and two assists, followed by Jeff Ledbetter with 22 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Pioneros leaves its record in two wins for eight losseswhile the Mazatlecos leave their record at six games won by four lost.