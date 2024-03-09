The Los Mochis Pioneros could not keep up and fell 82-86 to the two-time champions Astros de Jalisco at the start of the third series of the 2024 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Chevron-Cibacopa).

The Mochitenses lost their compass in the last quarter of the duel that took place in the Multipurpose Center and in sin, they carried penance.

This Saturday, starting at 7:15 p.m., Derrick Alston's pupils They will try to rescue the division of honors in the second of the series.

The start of the match was quite even.with alternatives on the scoreboard, but at the end of the first quarter, the hosts managed to take a short advantage of a couple of points after the period ended 27-25.

The procedure was not different in the second partialsince neither team wanted to give in, although once again the Mochitenses would finish on top, now by the minimum difference of 30-29, which allowed them to go into the break with a 3-point advantage.

The start of the second half was once again very evenalthough now it was the visitors who took the third quarter with one difference, 18-17.

The Jaliscienses closed better than the Sinaloans and took the last quarter with a score of 14-8 to secure the victory and remain undefeated.

Jerime Anthony Anderson led the Astros with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists, followed by Damian Angelo Hollis with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Jordan Michael Allen led Pioneros with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.