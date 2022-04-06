Pioneros de Los Mochis beat Ostioneros de Guaymas 112-109 in overtime at the start of the first series of the regular role of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit.

The clash took place on the court of Los Mochis Multiple Use Center.

The locals had a good start and they took advantage of the neglect of the visiting team to win the first quarter with a partial score of 25-17.

However, in the second period Sonorans reacted and combined with a loss of play by Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils, they took the quarter 22 – 17, which allowed them to get closer to just 3 points, so they went to halftime with a 42-39 in favor of the Pionero team.

After the halftime break, the oysters kept the pace with which they closed the second period, which allowed them to turn the score around and thanks to the partial 34-25, they reached the last quarter with a 73-67 in their favor.

The hosts did not lower their arms and in the fourth quarter they won 33-27 to tie at 100 and send the game to extra time. In extra time, the locals prevailed 12-9.

See more: Cibacopa: Pioneers from Los Mochis welcomes Ostioneros from Guaymas

top scorers For Pioneros they were Decensea White with 30 points, Donald Runnels with 24 and Jordan Stevens with 23. For Ostioneros Dylan Jurod Smith with 32, Jaylen Fisher with 22 and Leon Gilmore.