Pioneros de Los Mochis did it again: they added their third consecutive victory in the Huichol Cup to remain undefeated, this time against Venados de Mazatlán, in a great basketball game where the score ended 90-82, in a game held on the evening of this Saturday at El Mesón de los Deportes de Xalisco, in Nayarit.

The first period was very even, maintaining continuous ties in the score; however, at the end of this first period the advantage was for the Mazatlecos 20-18.

The second period the Mochitenses reacted and managed to improve the offensestaying with it to the tune of 25-19, to go to rest with the momentary advantage of 43-39.

After regulation time expired to start the second half, Pioneros and Venados jumped onto the court, the latter showing great finesse in their aim, against some Mochitenses who initially looked uncoordinated and erratic in their shots. Mazatlán scored four triples in this period, until the reaction of those from the north of the state came little by little, regaining control and confidence. In the end the result of the quarter was 26-21 in favor of the porteñospartially leaving the score at 64-65.

The last episode was full of emotionswhere Pioneros stood out offensively and defensively, limiting Venados to 17 units, to 26 for the Mochitenses, so that the final score was in favor of Pioneros 90-82.

The best scorers for Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils were Quintin Alexander with 32 points, and Jordan Stevens with 24. On the part of Venados, Vincent Boumann looked offensive with 25 points, and Jay Strowbridge with 15 units scored.

So, Pioneros has a balance of five wins without defeat in its preseason, and continues on his way to the great start of the 2023 Cibacopa season. On March 10 they will play their first match as a visitor in Ciudad Obregón against Halcones, while on the 11th they will receive the same rival at their home: CUM Los Mochis, where a great entrance of the fans is expected at the opening party.