Pioneros de Los Mochis linked their fourth victory by beating the Zonkeys de Tijuana 105-89 at the start of the fourth series of the regular role of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit.

The pupils of the Argentine William Vecchio They dominated the duel held at the Los Mochis Multipurpose Center from start to finish.

the mochitenses they took control of the game from the first quarterwho dominated 24 to 17.

In the second period, the hosts kept up the pace, allowing them to take the set 29-21, thus they went into the halftime break with a 15-point lead.

The third quarter was also controlled by the localswho increased their lead by dominating the quarter 28-22.

With the game practically in his pocket, the oranges endured the last quarter which was for Tijuanenses 29-24.

Jordan Stevens led the Pioneers offense with 23 points, followed by Donald Runnels with 15 and Decensea White with 13. For the Zonkeys, Jamie Johnson and Derek Rhodes scored 16.