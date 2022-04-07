Pioneros de Los Mochis completed the sweep over Ostioneros de Guaymas by winning 96-88 in the first series of the regular role of Cibacopa 2022.

For the second night in a row, the Mochitenses pressed in the final minutes, which allowed them to win the commitment that took place in the Los Mochis Multiple Use Center.

The first quarter was extremely even, but the visiting team finished in front with a tight score of 22-21.

The premises responded in the second period and coming from behind they won 27-24 to turn the score around and go into the halftime break with a 48-46 in their favor.

The third quarter was the best for the localswho dominated the quarter 22 – 15, which allowed them to extend the advantage to 9.

In the last period, the Ostioneros attacked with great intensity and managed to turn the score around, but at the end of the match, the Pioneers reacted and regained the advantage which ended up being 8 units.

Jordan Stevens replied again at good time and led the Pioneros offense with 37 points, followed by Quintin Alexander and Decensea White with 15 each. For the Ostioneros, Dylan Smith scored 32 and Jawachi Nzeakor 20.

The Mochitenses will visit Saturday and Sunday the Mazatlan deer.