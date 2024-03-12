The Pioneros de Los Mochis extended their losing streak in the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit by losing to Zonkeys de Tijuana by a score of 95-86 at the start of the fourth series held on the northern border.

The first half of the match was dominated by the home team, who added 46 points, for a total of 38 from Pioneros: the first quarter was Zonkeys 21-15, and the second 25 by 13. It was in this second period when Jordan Allen had to leave the match, due to the accumulation of a foul unsportsmanlike and a technician.

The Mochitenses pressed the accelerator after the rest timewinning the third period 24-19, to get closer to 52-65.

The last quarter was of greater dynamism and scoring for both quintets, with a favorable result for the Sinaloans 34 by 30 of the border team, although it no longer reached Pioneros, who suffered defeat by a score of 86 by 95.

Nigel Hawkins was the best scorer for Pioneros, adding 29 pointsadding four rebounds and an assist, being supported by Marcus Evans, who contributed 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had 5 assists.

For its part, the new reinforcement of the troop led by Derrick Alston, Raphiael Putney had a good debut in the League, scoring 11 points, capturing 5 rebounds and an assist.

This Tuesday the second game of the series between Pioneros and Zonkeys will take placeat the same venue: the Zonkeys Auditorium in Tijuana, at 7:45 p.m. (8:45 p.m. in Sinaloa).