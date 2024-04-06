The Pioneros de Los Mochis saw their winning streak cut short when they fell 83-100 against the Rayos de Hermosillo in the first game of the ninth series of the Chevron-Cibacopa 2024 League. Derrick Alston's pupils were widely surpassed in the duel held that night on Friday at the Los Mochis Multipurpose Center.

The meeting between Pioneros and Rayos had an even startalthough those from the capital of Sonora managed to tip the balance in their favor at the end of the first quarter, with a score of 21-18.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The second period would be the closest of allbut those from Hermosillo also took it 25-24, which allowed them to go into the middle break with a 4-point lead.

The third set was the one that practically defined the match in favor of the visitors, since they won 33-17, to take off definitively.

The locals tried to react in the last quarterwhich they took 24-21, although it was not enough to achieve the comeback.

The Mochitenses will try to rescue the honors division this Saturday in the second of the series, scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Multipurpose Center.

We recommend you read:

Jordan Michael Allen led the Pioneers' offense with 25 points, followed by Raphiael Rashad Putney with 13, Isaac Von Copeland Jr. and Qiydar Akil Davis with 12 each. Jorge Camacho led the Rayos with 21 points, followed by Jimond Ray Ivey with 19, Tyrrel Joseph Alexis Tate with 16 and Daniel Patterson Harvey Giddens with 13.