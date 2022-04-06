Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Pioneros de Los Mochis beat Ostioneros de Guaymas 112-109 in overtime at the start of the first series of the regular role of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit. The clash took place on the court of the Multipurpose Center of this city.

The locals had a good start and took advantage of the inattention of the visiting team to win the first quarter with a partial score of 25-17. However, in the second period, the Sonorans reacted and combined with a loss of play by Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils, they took the partial 22 – 17, which allowed them to get closer to only 3 points, so they went to rest with a 42-39 in favor of the Pionero team. After the half-time break, the Ostioneros maintained the rhythm with which they closed the second period, which allowed them to turn the score around, and thanks to the 34-25 run, they reached the last quarter with a 73-67 lead. your favour. The hosts did not lower their arms and in the fourth period they prevailed 33-27 to tie at 100 and send the game to extra time. In extra time, the locals prevailed 12-9 to secure the victory.

The best scorers for Pioneros were Decensea White with 30 points, Donald Runnels with 24 and Jordan Stevens with 23. For Ostioneros Dylan Jurod Smith with 32, Jaylen Fisher with 22 and Leon Gilmore.