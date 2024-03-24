For the second consecutive night, the Pioneros de Los Mochis could not keep up and let the victory go by falling 92-87 against the Ostioneros de Guaymas in the sixth series of the Chevron-Cibacopa 2024 League.

Pioneros had an aggressive start to the game, managing to score 25 points, in exchange for 14 from the local teamwhile in the second quarter the situation changed, with Ostioneros being more effective with 21 points, in exchange for 18 from the Sinaloans, which resulted in a first half with a partial result of 43-35: a scoreboard that favored Pioneros.

After the break, Guaymas continued to be sharper in its aim, and managed to win the third period of play to the tune of 22-18.so that the scoreboard read 61-57, still in favor of the visiting team.

Despite the efforts of Pioneros, the Sonoran team managed to turn the score around by also winning in the last quarter with a score of 35-26to finally win the second game at 92-87, to win the series.

The highlight for Pioneros was the performance of Nigel Hawkins, with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, in addition to Qiydar Davis, with 19 points, four rebounds and five assists. The best offensive player for Guaymas was Markel Crawford, who contributed 24 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Pioneros' next commitment will be at home, where they will host Halcones de Ciudad Obregón on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27with an attractive promotion: with a jersey, jacket or cap of any official sports team, entry to the Multipurpose Center will be completely free, in addition to Happy Hour from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.