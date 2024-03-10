Santos Femenil players distance themselves from the case of Harold Preciado

The Pioneers of Los Mochis they couldn't against the two-time champions Jalisco Astrosfalling 86-75 in the second game of the third series of the 2024 season of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (Chevron-Cibacopa).

The people of Jalisco made their quality clear and with the victory on Saturday night, they took the entire spoils of the Los Mochis Multiple Use Centerto maintain the undefeated label.

The actions

The match began with good offensive production from both teams, in a first quarter that was even, but which the visitors won 29-27.

For the second period, the number of baskets decreased, especially by the locals, who could only add 13 points with missed shots and turnovers, while the Jalisco team added 17, going into the halftime break with 6 of advantage.

Pioneers lose to the Astros | Photo: Jorge Luis Cota

The owners of the court started the second half with the desire to come back, but as the minutes went by, the visitors maintained dominance by putting pressure on the defense, so they also took the third quarter by 18-15, to increase the difference in your favor.

The last set was no different from the others, with a light blue team that managed good defense and solidity when it came to scoring baskets, which allowed them to win 22 by 20 to put definitive numbers. With the result, the Astros added their sixth win in as many games, while the Pioneers They have 2 wins and 4 losses, 3 of them consecutively.

Featured

Mikhael Alexander Mckinney led the winners' offense with 22 points and 3 rebounds and 4 assists, followed by Kavell Chevano Bigby-Williams with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Damian Angelo Hollis with 16 points, 4 rebounds and one assist.

Jordan Michael Allen led the Mochitenses with 26 points, 4 rebounds and one assist, followed by Nigel Hawkins with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists and Juan Pablo Baldenebro with 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jalisco Astros are heading in search of the three-time championship | Photo: Jorge Luis Cota

What's coming

This Sunday both teams will rest and the Mochitenses will make the trip to the northern border to face the Tijuana Zonkeys, in the fourth series of the regular role, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Zonkeys Arena. The Jalisco players will continue on tour and visit the Halcones de Ciudad Obregón, Tuesday and Wednesday at the ITSON Arena.