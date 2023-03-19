In a game marked by an erratic offensive by Pioneros de Los Mochis, Rayos de Hermosillo rose with a resounding victory to the sound of 94-78, to win the series cleanly against the Sinaloans at the Arena Sonora on Saturday night.

Both quintets went out to give their all at the sports venue in the Sonoran capitaland everything seemed to indicate that there would be a closed result, because after the first minutes of a dynamic and fierce game, the first period corresponded to Pioneros to the sound of 23-22.

The second period, Rayos began aggressively and regained an advantage by up to nine units in the middle of it; Despite the attempts of the Mochitenses to recover the score, with almost two minutes to go, Rayos reached a double digit advantage: 49-38; However, even with these partial scores, Pioneros did not give up and cut the distance to six points: 45-51, and it is that this quarter of the game was left by the local team to the sound of 29-22.

The third period was dramatic for Pioneros and key to Rayos’ aspirations, since the Sonorans came to have an advantage of 14 points in the middle of it, increasing it up to 23 points; Thus, after 27 points scored by Rayos and only 10 by Pioneros in this period, the score at the end was 78-55 in favor of the locals.

For the fourth and final period, the Sinaloans recovered ground by winning it 23-16., but they could do little after the great performance that Rayos had against their people, so that this second match ended 94-78. Thus, the victory and the series stayed in the Arena Sonora.

The best on offense for Pioneros were Q. Alexander with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists, in addition to Jordan Stevens also with 16 points, one rebound and six assists. Captain Terrence Drisdom stood out for the Sonorans with 18 points, 7 rebounds and five assists, followed by Jabari Bird with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

We recommend you read:

With this result, Pioneros leaves its record at 3-3 in games won and lost. After the commitment that this series represented, Pioneros will travel back to Los Mochis, where next Tuesday they will face Zonkeys from Tijuana, while Rayos will travel to the Sinaloan capital to face off against the Caballeros de Culiacán.