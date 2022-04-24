In a game not suitable for the faint of heart and that kept all the attention from start to finish, Pioneros de Los Mochis took the victory 81 points 80 against Halcones, with a free throw with the clock almost at zero to take the victory and incidentally with this being alone in the first position of the standing in the series that was divided honors in the ITSON arena of Ciudad Obregón Sonora.

In the first quarter, the Pioneros de Los Mochis team went out to give it their all and not wait at all for the result that would happen the night before, they took the first quarter 22 points to 18 with great plays from Quintin Alexander and Wayne RunnelsWithout a doubt, Pioneros were looking for this victory by all means, and in that same first period, on the part of the home team, Jose Estrada became one of the best scorers in that first period that the visitors took 22-18 .

The second quarter did not lower the intensity at all for both teams, since that period ended tied at 23 points, that second part where the youth take action, marked the debut by Pioneros, of the young Ricardo Juarez who participated in all that period with 2 rebounds, but above all the figure Decensae White stood out, finishing halftime with 16 notes and 6 rebounds, followed by the giant Anthony Johnson who managed to score 10 points, by the local team Richard Grandberry continued to become in the best scorer with 8 points, along with Tony Farmer and they left the best for after the half-time break, so Pioneros went ahead in that second quarter 45 to 41 maintaining that advantage obtained in the first quarter.

For the third quarter, the intensity did not drop in the match and the Halcones de Ciudad Obregón team took it 22 points to 21, even so the Pioneros team continued to maintain that three-point advantage, which became double digits for the led by William Vecchiobut I did not manage to maintain it, these 11 being the maximum advantage they had up to that point in the match, led by Decensae White, the Pioneros team was eagerly seeking to win this victory, in addition to 10 rebounds for Wayne Runnels and 7 for White himself. what the visiting team was doing.

In a fourth period of screaming that could well have reflected what this series meant in Ciudad Obregonalthough Halcones won it 17 points to 15, Pioneros took the victory 81-80, overwhelming in a crazy room, somersaults and simply and simply raising their hands the visiting team for their first place, Pioneros de Los Mochis who takes the victory with a great match between Decensae White and a Jordan Steven who, although he was not the devastating player of the entire season, was a key man by scoring the last point that gave the victory to Pioneros de Los Mochis, he achieves this victory that allows him to be alone in first place this season.

See more: Cibacopa: Pioneros falls in the first against Halcones de Ciudad Obregón

The best scorers by the winning team was Dencensae White with 20 points, Jordan Steven with 16, as well as Anthony Johnson in rebounding, the best for Pioneros was Runnels with 14. For the losers, the top scorer was Tony Farmer with 22 points, Michael Poole with 15 and Richard with only 12 Granerry Jr. in rebounding the best was Tony Farmer with 11 boards.