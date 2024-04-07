The Pioneros de Los Mochis could not take advantage of the home field and suffered a painful sweep at the hands of the Rayos de Hermosillo in the last series of the first round of the Chevron-Cibacopa 2024 League.

The Mochitenses couldn't keep up and with a second half to forget, they fell to the Sonorans 93-101. in the second game of the match held on Saturday night at the Los Mochis Multipurpose Center.

The first quarter was quite even, with alternatives on the scoreboard, although the owners of the court achieved a slight advantage with a partial score of 22-20. The Mochitenses increased the pace in the second period, leading 29-19, to go into the halftime break with a considerable lead of 12 points. Just as happened the night before, the Rayos came on in the third quarter, dominating 32-19, to turn the score around, to the complacency of the hosts. Those from the capital of Sonora did not stop pressing the accelerator and also won the fourth quarter by 30-23, to complete the comeback.

Jimond Ray Ivey led the winners' offense with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assistsfollowed by Tyrrel Joseph Alexis Tate with 19 points and one assist, Jorge Manuel Camacho Federico with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists and Jamari Antione Wheeler with 14 points and 2 rebounds.

For Pioneros, the best was Jordan Michael Allen with 22 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assistsfollowed by Raphiael Rashad Putney with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist, Negus Christopher Webster-Chan with 16 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists and Qiydar Akil Davis 13 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

With the result, Derrick Alston's pupils fell to eighth place in the first round, because their defeat was combined with the victory of the Ostioneros de Guaymas over the Venados Basketball of Mazatlán. The Mochitenses begin the second round by visiting the Frayles de Guasave on Tuesday.