Mazatlan.- Venados Basketaball had a good fourth quarter and managed to stay with the advantage by 91-79in the first of the series played at the Lobdome.

Mazatlán and Los Mochis were even in the first period on which ended 23-22 in favor of the visit.

For the second quarter, Mazatlán completely dominated at the beginning he even had an advantage greater than 15 points.

Alex Williams and Vincent Boumann led the offense for the Deer.

For Pioneers, Jordan Stevens and Quintin Alexander were the standouts.

When it seemed that Mazatlán could go to rest heading towards victory, the visit responded with several unanswered points and the fourth I finish 47-42 in favor of the locals.

Former Venado, Carlos Zesati was also key for Pioneros, as was Benjamin Gibbs when it came to rebounding.

At the end of the third episode, Mazatlán recovered and went to halftime with a 70-67 advantage.

Already in the fourth period, Guillermo Correa gave Jalek Felton a game, and Williams continued with his good offensive harvest, the home team led by up to 10 points.

On the other side, the visit struggled to be able to specify the baskets and their offense was silenced by Vincent Boumann and company.

For those of the port, Williams and Boumann were the best scorerswith 31 and 19 points respectively. jordans stevens was the main for Pioneers with 27, followed by Quintin Alexander with 16.