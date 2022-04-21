Pioneros de Los Mochis beat Zonkeys de Tijuana 93-83 in Cibacopa, to complete the sweep in the series that took place at the Centro de Usos Múltiples. With the victory, the Mochitenses linked their fifth victory and their third sweep at home.

The visiting team had a good start to the matchwhich allowed him to win the first quarter with a partial score of 23-19.

Nevertheless, the locals reacted in the second set which they took 29-18, which allowed them to turn the score around and go into the break with a 7-point lead.

the mochitenses they kept up the pace in the third quarter who took 24 for 21 to get ahead by double digits.

Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils did not loosen in a last period which ended tied at 21, to declare the local victory.

Anthony Johnson led the home side’s offense with 24 points, followed by Donald Runnels with 23 and Jordan Stevens with 22.

For the Zonkeys, Marvin Cairo he scored 26, followed by Derek Rhodes with 16 and Joshua Webster with 15.