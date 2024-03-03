Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Despite the 18 units of Michael Henry and 16 more Zach Scott, Friars of Guasave fell with a comfortable score of 106-83 against Jalisco Astrosin the second meeting of the season 2024 of the Chevron Cibacopa League.

For this challenge the coach of Frayles, Lucas Zuritasent to the duel Astros Arena to the quintet made up of David Sloan, Zach Scott, Michael Henry, JD Miller and Chris Harris.

While, Jorge Elorduy On this occasion it started with Kavell Bigby-Williams, Damian Hollis, Jeremy Anderson, Michael McKinney and Michael Bryson.

In The first 10 minutes of the match both squads gave a lecture, proof of this is that it ended with a close score of 27-26 in favor of the people from Guadalajara.

Astros defeated Frayles

Courtesy of Jalisco Astros

Here for the painting guasavense stood out on the court Michael Henry with seven units, while Zach Scott and David Sloan They did not want to be left behind and sent off with six “lines” each. While Michael McKinney contributed nine for Star.

For the second period the table Jalisco He took advantage of Frayles' sloppiness and once again came out ahead, but with a score of 30-17, and thus went to halftime with a partial victory of 57-43.

Astros repeated the dose to the Frayles

Courtesy of Jalisco Astros

Demitrius Conger had an eight-point period, while Kavell Bigby-Williams and Omar de Haro They defined five more; Regarding the visiting troops, the best were Daniel Trasviña and Michael Henry with four units per head.

Already in the third quarter Astros maintained his total dominance on the court and with 14 points Jeremy Anderson They triumphed with a score of 30-17. On this occasion for Frayles the best was JD Millerwho had a seven-point period.

For the last period the strategist Jorge Elorduy gave play to the banking elements and Frayles He took advantage of it to shake off the curse, winning 24-17, a score that was not enough to get out of the match ahead, losing 106-83 and coming away empty-handed from the pearl of Guadalajara.

David Sloan and Michael Henry They led the attack of those in the cassock by adding seven and six points, respectively. While Omar de Haro closed the period with eight “lines”.

Jeremy Anderson was the main figure of Astros at the end of the match with 20 points and Kavell Bigby-Williams He followed in his footsteps with 15 more.

While, for Frayleshe didn't want to be left behind J.D. Millerwho had a 15-point day and David Sloan added another 11.

The Friars of Guasave Next Tuesday they will go out in search of their first victory of the season when at 8:00 p.m. they welcome them to the gym. Luis Estrada Medinato Rays of Hermosillowhich will be the inaugural series at home.

