GUASAVE, SINALOA.- Directors of the Basketball Circuit of the Pacific Coast, headed by the general manager, Omar Villanueva Sarmiento, visited the Luis Estrada Medina gym with the purpose of remembering the great moments that lived in said property the Friars of Guasave, team that they do not rule out to return soon.

“It is good to remember beautiful moments here in Guasave, especially in a place that has left us two championships, to see what has happened and also to feel what the fans themselves say here, and see if they are making efforts to return.

So we don’t lose anything right now that we are in the playoffs in the league and we are in Los Mochis to watch the series between Pioneros and Caballeros, so we turned around and see what we can do in the future with Frayles”, he commented.

Omar Villanueva, general manager of Cibacopa, takes a tour of the Luis Estrada Medina gym. Vicente Guerrero.

Project

He pointed out that the league has grown and he considers that they are on the right path; However, Cibacopa has to make some efforts to be able to aspire to return.

“It is a reconnaissance visit, to evaluate and pass a report there to what is the Council of Owners of Cibacopa; I believe that it is the normal procedure of any square, not only of this one, to look forward to the efforts and that they are matched with the wishes and the will of the people here to return”reported.

at door

Villanueva Sarmiento commented that if the Frayles squad returned to Cibacopa in the future, there would be no problem with having an odd number of teams, since they have already worked several seasons under these conditions.

“Since the league is very intense, with four games a week, and having an odd number helps, because we would always have a team resting and that is also positive at certain times. But obviously we always seek to have pairs, but it does not prevent us from continuing with nine clubs, ”he said.

