Mazatlan.- The 2022 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit is getting closer, and Venados Basketball continues to build its squad with the best local talent.

This is the case of Buenos Aires player Daniel Onofre, who this year will once again wear the Mazatlan colors at 32 years of age.

ready to go back

The pivot from Buenos Aires said he was happy and at the same time anxious to return to the professional activity of the “burst sport” after two years of absence with Venados, since it should be noted that the Cibacopa season has not been played since 2020.

The truth is, I’m very excited, I could even say a little anxious, because as everyone knows there were two years in which there was no league, two very rare years where there was no activity, and as a Mazatlan he got used to having a tournament year after year (Cibacopa) at home, going as a child, and then as a player, imagine!

“Having two years without a game was somewhat difficult, but everything is learning. As an athlete now, I am quite excited to finally be able to wear the Venados colors on the circuit again”, he commented.

Daniel Onofre wearing the colors of Venados. Photo: Courtesy Club Venados Basketball.

Mazatlan pride

Daniel Onofre was born in the port in 1990, and since he was a child he has been passionate about basketball, playing in municipal and state tournaments representing the municipality, as well as being part of Delfines y Náuticos in his youth stage, so being with Venados It is one more achievement for him.

Always for me as a Mazatlan since I was with Delfines, until Náuticos and now Venados, I was always a fan of sports, basketball, and yes, as I said, since I was a child going to the games, representing Mazatlán in state tournaments, or in years past playing in Cibacopa for Mazatlán, now to represent it again after a few years, the truth is that it does give me a lot of emotion to return and be able to be on the court”, he expressed.

Full confidence in the coaching staff

The former player of Ángeles de Puebla in the National League mentioned that the stoppage caused by the pandemic has undoubtedly been hard, that in 2020 he was completely stopped, and in 2021 he had little activity but remained active in local leagues. Furthermore, he stated that Penny’s return is favorable.

I look forward to the start because I know it will be something very good. Coach Penny was also there last season, we had a pretty good experience, we had a great team. He (Penny) is a very good coach, who trusts a lot in the local people, in the Mexican, and since then I have been left with the little thorn because we had a huge project to have a great season, so the news that he repeats is something quite good, because we already have confidence between the two, and I am sure that things will go very well for this season”, he said.

Daniel Onofre demonstrates his speed on the court. Photo: Courtesy Venados Basketball.

expect great support

Finally, Daniel Onofre pointed out that he hopes to have the support of all Mazatlan fans during the 2022 Cibacopa season, and promised people the best version of himself to achieve the goals with the “reds”, because in 2019 they could not qualify to the league playoffs.

