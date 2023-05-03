The Caballeros de Culiacán and Pioneros de Los Mochis clashed in a screaming duel at the JSM Sports Center, in the Sinaloan capital, which leaned in favor of the culichis by a score of 87-86, which was defined in less than five seconds. to end the meeting. The second match of the series will be held on Wednesday, starting at 8:15 p.m.

It seemed that extra time would be taken to meet the winner of the first commitment of the Sinaloan teams in the formerly called Parque Revolución, but with a second left before the end of official time, Marcus Terrance received a foul, so he had the opportunity to par free throws; he missed the first one, so the tension took hold of the assistants, however, in his second shot he no longer missed and ended up making a difference for the culichis, who would stay with that room with numbers of 87-86.

Caballeros won three of the four quarters. Photo: Luis Perez.

The Knights were left with the first period with the momentary score of 20-16. Newcomer Cumberland was the figure in those first ten minutes by contributing fifty percent of the points. Meanwhile, Quintin Alexander added six points for the Mochitenses.

For the second quarter, the visitors set the tone and prevailed 25-15, retiring to the locker room after the first half, with the score 41-35 in their favor. Jordan Stevens was too revolutionized in these actions and collaborated with ten points, while Benjamin Gibbs did the same, but with eight.

For the third period, the Knights retook the lead of the game and got closer on the scoreboard, coming out victorious there 27-24. The Nobility relied on Johnny Hughes, who scored twelve units; followed by Michael Jackson, who contributed seven points.

For Culiacán, Jarron Cumberland charged with the offense by scoring 30 points and getting 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Michael Jackson achieved 23 units. For the visit, the import, Jordan Stevens, added 30 points and five rebounds. Jamar Sandifer and Quintin Alexander did the same with 14 per head.