Guadalajara.- Despite putting in a little more grit and effort than the day before, the Venados Basketball Mazatlan team was unlucky and lost again to the Astros de Jalisco, leaving its record with two wins and two losses in the current campaign of Cibacopa 2022.

The Mazatlecos put up a fight from start to finish at the Astros Arena, but a bad start from which they could not get up made them fall by a final score of 87-81.

failure factors

Just as it happened the night before, the reds from the port came out disconnected to the Jalisco court and the blues took advantage of the good plays of their offensive players to get ahead in the score and seal the first quarter 26-17.

The Astros were once again lethal at the rim in their victory over the Reds. Photo: Courtesy Venados Club.

For the second quarter, James Penny’s squad improved their performance, with a strong defense and hitting three-pointers, to send the game 40-38 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Astros responded by detonating a vertical strategy in attack thanks to the talent of their foreigners, while in the last quarter the Venados, led by Marlon Stewart Jr, would come out strong again, however, their efforts fell short on the scoreboard and the victory stayed with the Tapatios by 87-81.

scorers

The best basket player for the winning Astros was Karim Rodríguez, with 17 points, ahead of teammates Jordan Loveridge, with 16, and Toure Khalid-Murray, with 14.

Meanwhile, for Mazatlan the most outstanding of the duel were the foreigners Jermont Horton, with 21 units; Aleks Hits, with 20, and Davin White closed the account with 12 points.

Marlon Stewart stood up for Venados with a good game on the court. Photo: Courtesy Venados Club.

In their next series, the Venados Basketballa will receive Pioneros de Los Mochis on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, on the Lobodome court, of the Universidad Autonóma de Durango.