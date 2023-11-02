A truck driver has died when a tree fell on his truck and four people are injured, of which three are firefighters, after the passage of the storm ‘Ciaran’, which has strongly impacted France, the Minister of Transport announced on social networks. Interior, Gérald Darmanin. «In addition, 1,315 people have had to be evacuated from campsites and campsites. Several homes have also been evacuated in Bres, after a crane fell,” added Darmanin, who specified that “tens of thousands of people do not have access to mobile telephony.”

The storm has caused significant material damage, especially in the departments of Finistère and Côtes d’Armor in Brittany and in Manche in Normandy. “Impassable roads, uprooted trees, damaged roofs and public transport greatly impacted,” summarized Darmanin on the social network X (former Twitter).

Some 1.2 million French people are without electricity due to ‘Ciaran’, of which 780,000 reside in Brittany, an area particularly affected by the strong winds recorded on the night of Wednesday to Thursday in the northwest of the country. These power outages were due to trees falling on power lines and gusts of wind uprooting electrical towers and poles, according to the electrical company Enedis, which has mobilized 3,000 workers in the area to restore electricity as soon as possible.

According to Méteo-France, last night “numerous absolute records” for wind were broken in Brittany, where “exceptional” gusts were recorded. In Finisterre, some speeds of up to 193 km/h were recorded, according to France’s national meteorological service.

Starting at midnight, Méteo-France had placed three departments on red alert (Finistère, Côtes d’Armor and Manche), but as this Thursday morning progressed they went on to orange alert. Currently, 23 French departments are at this precaution level due to strong winds. The Government has mobilized 3,200 firefighters in six departments on the Atlantic coast to deal with the storm and help people in need.

‘Ciaran’ has also hit the English coast hard. Since last night, the extreme southwest of the country has been hit by intense rains that caused around thirty floods and 110 alerts for overflows and flooded premises. The National Weather Service has put Britons on alert as strong winds, with gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour, are expected to cause problems on roads and rail networks. At this time, in fact, there are already affected areas and three hundred schools have been closed. Authorities have asked those who can do so to telework from home.

London will remain on yellow alert until next midnight and the coast, from Kent to Cornwall, has also been warned to stay safe in the face of the forecast of a storm of rain and wind that will intensify as the day goes by. The main fear is centered on the Channel Islands, the most exposed to ‘Ciaran’: schools have closed, the Police have asked the population not to leave home and some supermarkets are facing episodes of shortages of basic products, after citizens have stocked up, driven by fear of a possible catastrophe.