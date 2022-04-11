The third place obtained by Damiano De Tommaso at the Rallye Sanremo is another beautiful result in his beginning of the 2022 season of the CIAR.

After the place of honor of the Rally Il Ciocco and Valle Del Serchio, for the Varese rider and the co-driver Giorgia Ascalone there is another trophy to take home to Liguria, made even more special by what happened in the PS8.

At that moment the driver of CR Motorsport-Meteco Corse was struggling to reach second place, when a slight mistake made in a left-hand corner caused his Škoda to touch the mountain with the rear right.

Damiano De Tommaso, Giorgia Ascalone, CR Motorsport-Meteco Corse, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sport

Not a violent impact, but enough to make the Fabia cross, which, turning 180 °, continued its run for several meters without control by the driver towards the next hairpin.

The climb slowly slowed down the car, which however came long at the turn to the right, hitting the side of a brick wall set to delimit the roadway from the overhang.

And here there was the real miracle because the white-yellow car, with great luck for its occupants, stopped on the edge, while the wall collapsed into the precipice below, with the Ascalone practically found with the look at the void to his right.

Really a question of centimeters that meant that we weren’t here to tell a tragedy, but an excellent result that De Tommaso and his co-driver managed to sign after the team’s technicians fixed the ramshackle wheel of the Fabia in the Service Park.

Damiano De Tommaso, Giorgia Ascalone, CR Motorsport-Meteco Corse, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo Photo by: ACI Sport

“In bad luck, in the end it went well. I want to look on the positive side, we made another podium and that’s okay. I’m happy that in this race we still gained a little bit, at least compared to the Thick”, says the Lombard on arrival. who at that moment lost precious seconds to remain attached to the first.

“We have shown that on pace we are there to play with the leaders, I want to thank the whole team because it motivates me a lot, pushing me to do better and better by putting myself at ease”.

“In my opinion we are here, I hope that one day our time will come”.

From what we have seen between Tuscany and Liguria, the De Tommaso / Ascalone crew is one of those to keep an eye on in the next events of the series.

Meanwhile, the frightening images taken from ACI Sport TV also tell us that luck and the Guardian Angels have watched over the two, just sending a terrifying shiver down everyone’s back.