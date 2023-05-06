Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Elia Ometto are managing the wide margin on their pursuers when we have reached the end of the afternoon lap of Special Stages at the Targa Florio Rally, the third round of the CIAR 2023 season.

The FPF Sport duo won the repeat of the ‘Targa’ section (10.90km), which they had already won in the morning, and then settled for the second fastest time both in PS6 ‘Lascari-Gratteri 2’ and in PS7 ‘Cefalù’, and now leads with 20″5 with the red Citroen C3 Rally2.

Behind the reigning Champions are the excellent Marco Runfola/Corinne Federighi at the wheel of their Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, but Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai are glued just one tenth behind them, who with the brand new Skoda Fabia RS prepared by Delta Rally have finally found an excellent rhythm by winning the last two stages of the current lap.

The Skodas of Fabio Andolfi/Nicolò Gonella (spin in SS7) and Boštjan Avbelj/Damijan Andrejka, respectively in fourth and fifth place at 27″2 and 29″2 from the leader, are at the expense.

Andrea Crugnola, Pietro Ometto, FPF Sport, Citroen C3 Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sports

Damiano De Tommaso/Sofia D’Ambrosio remain sixth and a little further behind, who in their Skoda now have a good margin of safety over that of Luca Bottarelli/Walter Pasini, capable of putting Ivan Ferrarotti/Massimo Bizzocchi’s Fabia behind them .

The Volkswagen of Giacomo Scattolon/Sauro Farnocchia and the Skoda of Alessio Profeta/Rosario Merendino complete the Top10 ahead of that of Antonio Rusce/Martina Musiari, who passed in front of the Citroen of Andrea Mazzocchi/Silvia Gallotti.

Now the protagonists have only two SS left to go, the ‘Vincenzo Florio’ (8.68km) and the repetition of the ‘Lascari-Gratteri’, scheduled at 16:58 and 18:10, but we will see if the accumulated delay will be recovered has risen to over 1h.

CIAR – Targa Florio Rally: Classifications after SS7