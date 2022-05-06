The rain continues to have a hand on the first day of competition of the 106th edition of the Targa Florio. After the delay accumulated in the PS1, the crews had to wait for the green light also to start the 14,07 km timed of the “Cefalù 1”,

After the OK of the zero car driven by Gigi Pirollo, the drivers had to deal with a slippery and particularly treacherous surface, especially in the first section, in which everyone tried to avoid making mistakes.

The best in these conditions was Fabio Andolfi, who made a really important difference with his Skoda Fabia, being the only one capable of completing the special with a time of less than 10 minutes.

9’58 “3 to be precise. A performance that allowed him to also take the lead in the general classification of the race, given that Andrea Crugnola was very cautious, as he was the first to face the special.

The Citroen driver stopped only at 10’07 “6, so he only finished with the fifth time of the special and saw a 7” 2 pass from Crugnola. But not only that, because now he has to watch his back from Giandomenico Basso’s Hyundai i20 and Damiano De Tommaso’s Skoda Fabia, both faster than him on this PS2, following him by five and seven tenths respectively in the overall.

The performance of Alessio Profeta was very interesting, able to break the third time, despite the fact that at the end of the test he complained that he also encountered fog in the very first km. His Skoda Fabia then climbed up to fifth place in the standings, ahead of Stefano Albertini’s.

Local idol Totò Riolo, now eighth, also climbs up the rankings, behind him also Giacomo Scattolon with his Volkswagen Polo. Still on the Polo, Rudy Michelini’s performance was disappointing, slipping up to ninth place, paying a good 36 “1 due to an annoying understeer.

Targa Florio – Top 10 after the PS2