At the start of the Targa Florio, the absolute champions in charge of the CIAR immediately place the big coup, pocketing the 3 points offered by the PSP1 “Nino Vaccarella”, with the best time of 1’17″78.

The Citroen C3 of Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto was the fastest and accurate on the 2.2km special. Starting at the end of the first 15 Rally2, the Italian crew was able to put last year’s winner Damiano De Tommaso behind, paired with Sofia D’Ambrosio on a Skoda Fabia with a margin of 0.6”.

Another 6 tenths divide De Tommaso from Giandomenico Basso, who on the Madonite roads brought the new Skoda Fabia RS to its debut in the Italian championship, sharing it with Lorenzo Granai.

These 3 crews therefore deserve 3, 2 and 1 points respectively, having conquered the podium in the third power stage of the series.

The young Luca Bottarelli, who sailed by Walter Pasini placed his Skoda behind Basso by just over a tenth with a time of 1’19.1, was very close to winning that point.

Among other things, the time trial was almost photocopied shortly before by Bostjan Avbelj, also in a Czech car shared with Damijan Andrejka, who lapped in the first Sican kilometers slower than Basso by less than a tenth, redeeming the loss he suffered immediately at the beginning of the Rally Piedmont.