Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto close the first stage of the Rallye Sanremo in command, with the protagonists of the Absolute Italian Rally Championship who repeated the “Vignai” (14.23km) and “Bignone” (10.51km) sections in the dark.

Despite a problem at the start of the PS5, the FPF Sport crew brought the Citroën C3 Rally2 to the finish in both tests with the best time, extending the advantage over the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 driven by Giandomenico Basso / Lorenzo Granai to 7 “6. (Friulmotor), now pursued only one tenth by Damiano De Tommaso / Giorgia Ascalone, who with the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of CR Motorsport-Meteco Corse achieved a good second time in PS5, approaching the reigning champions.

Always fourth we have Fabio Andolfi / Manuel Fenoli on the Škoda of MS Munaretto) at 14 “6 from the top, but now with only 2” 4 on the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Craig Breen / John Rowan (Gass Racing), slowly climbing and improving his performance.

Always sixth and half a minute from the head Stefano Albertini / Danilo Fappani remain at the wheel of the Škoda of BSSport-PARacing, keeping behind for a few seconds that of Giacomo Scattolon / Giovanni Bernacchini (Movisport-Erreffe).

Giandomenico Basso, Lorenzo Granai, Friulmotor, Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sport

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Polo GTI driven by Rudy Michelini / Michele Perna overturned in the PS5; the Movisport line-up came out unscathed from the accident, while they accuse technical problems in the same section Tommaso Ciuffi / Nicolò Gonella, arriving slowly on arrival with the Škoda of PA-Gass Racing after hitting a wall in a spin.

This allowed the Volkswagen of “Pedro” / Fulvio Florean (HK-ABS Sport) to rise to eighth, after overcoming the Škodas of Alessio Profeta / Silvia Croce (RO Racing) and Simone Miele / Eleonora Mori (Movisport) by a matter of tenths ), even the latter two struggling with a touch on the rear in the final corners.

Out and further away from the Top 10 remain the Škoda driven by Christopher Lucchesi / Titti Ghilardi (HP Sport-GR Racing) and the Hyundai of Antonio Rusce / Giulia Paganoni (Movisport).

Meanwhile, the premature retirement of Mads Østberg / Benn Barth, who did not show up at the start of the PS4 after the Citroën of the D-Max Swiss-Movisport team had shown problems and drops in power during the afternoon.

The activities on Saturday will begin at 10; 32 with the first of the three stages that the competitors will have to repeat twice during the day, completing this second round of the 2022 season.

CIAR – Rallye Sanremo: Ranking PS4-5