Andrea Crugnola-Pietro Ometto are still the leaders of the Rallye Sanremo, second appointment of the 2022 season of the Italian Absolute Rally Championship which has just seen the stage of the PS2 “Vignai 1” (14.23km) and PS3 “Bignone 1” (10, 51km).

And PS2 had been won by Giandomenico Basso / Lorenzo Granai with Friulmotor’s Hyundai i20 N Rally2 passing the lead, but on the next leg here is the response of the couple of FPF Sport, who with the Citroën C3 Rally2 now drive with a margin of 1 “9 on the reigning champion duo.

Damiano De Tommaso / Giorgia Ascalone on the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of CR Motorsport-Meteco Corse held the third step of the podium with a delay of 3 “7 from the top, rejecting the onslaught of the one driven by Fabio Andolfi / Manuel Fenoli (MS Munaretto), behind them for half a second.

The Ford Fiesta Rally2 set up by Gass Racing for Craig Breen / John Rowan climbed into the Top5, who are slowly taking measures to the vehicle even if not yet completely satisfied.

Andrea Crugnola, Pietro Ometto, FPF Sport, Citroen Racing, Citroen C3 Rally2 Photo by: ACI Sport

Stefano Albertini / Danilo Fappani on the Škoda of BSSport-PARacing, on the other hand, goes down sixth, keeping at a safe distance that of Giacomo Scattolon / Giovanni Bernacchini (Movisport-Erreffe), as well as the Volkswagen Polo GTI driven by Rudy Michelini / Michele Perna (Movisport).

The Top10 is completed by Tommaso Ciuffi / Nicolò Gonella on the Škoda of PA-Gass Racing and the Volkswagen of “Pedro” / Fulvio Florean (HK-ABS Sport), while the Škoda of Christopher Lucchesi / Titti Ghilardi (HP Sport-GR Racing) are losing ground. and the Hyundai of Antonio Rusce / Giulia Paganoni (Movisport), the latter having a puncture in the PS2.

Bad also Mads Østberg / Benn Barth, currently twelfth with 44 “2 on the rump for a Citroën that seems little on the ball despite some intervention by the D-Max Swiss-Movisport team.

Now stop in the Service Park and then repeat the two sections just concluded starting at 20; 09.

CIAR – Rallye Sanremo: PS2-3 classification