The Rallye Sanremo, second round of the 2022 season of the Italian Absolute Rally Championship, officially started with the Power Stage PS1 “Vigne di Bajardo” (2.27km) that the protagonists faced under a beautiful sun on a windy day, which however is bringing threatening clouds (especially for the weather forecast for Saturday).

The best time – which also means 3 points already earned in the standings – came from the leaders of the Italian series, Andrea Crugnola / Pietro Ometto, who at the wheel of the Citroën C3 Rally2 prepared by FPF Sport put everyone in line with a time of 1 ‘ 34 “443.

In second place are placed with an excellent performance Damiano De Tommaso / Giorgia Ascalone on the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of CR Motorsport-Meteco Corse accusing a gap of just 0 “561, while third – and with 1 point in the pocket – conclude Giandomenico Basso / Lorenzo Granai with Friulmotor’s Hyundai i20 N Rally2, 1 “8 from the top.

In Top5, but empty-handed as lengths, we find the Škoda of Fabio Andolfi / Manuel Fenoli (MS Munaretto) and Stefano Albertini / Danilo Fappani (BSSport-PARacing), with behind that of Giacomo Scattolon / Giovanni Bernacchini (Movisport-Erreffe), all very close to each other.

The eighth time instead the Volkswagen Polo GTI led by Rudy Michelini / Michele Perna (Movisport), keeping behind the first of the WRC stars present at the event, namely Craig Breen, who paired with John Rowan is in the race and all debut on the Ford Fiesta Rally2 tuned by Gass Racing. At the finish, the Irishman of the M-Sport complained of a malfunction with the pop-off valve.

The Top10 is completed by the Škoda of Christopher Lucchesi / Titti Ghilardi (HP Sport-GR Racing), with the Hyundai of Antonio Rusce / Giulia Paganoni (Movisport) behind.

Only 14th time for Mads Østberg / Benn Barth, who took 7 “8 driving the Citroën branded D-Max Swiss-Movisport.

Afterwards, the competitors will go to the “Vignai” and “Bignone” trials to be repeated a couple of times, concluding the 1st stage of the race in the dark.

CIAR – Rallye Sanremo: PS1 classification