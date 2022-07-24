The CIAR Rally of Rome continues for its last day of racing around Fiuggi.

PS8 Fiuggi 1 (6.72 km)

Crugnola and Ometto are the fastest on the first of the day with a very short ranking among the European rally drivers with Pardo and Llarena both on Skoda Fabia just two tenths of a second

Twist in the morning with the reigning champion Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai who lose control of the car after the end of the test and go off the road. he manages to get back in doing some damage to the timekeepers’ infrastructure.

You will have to restore all stop control before you can regain the times Scivola in the same point Alberto Battistolli and Danilo Fappani on the Skoda Fabia Rally2.

Among the updates of the Italian drivers, engine failure between the two tests for Andolfi -Fenoli (Skoda Fabia).

Casella immediately stands out among the challengers of the Tricolore Rally Junior, already leader of the first stage among the Renaul Clio Rally5 in front of De Antoni very close to just half a second and Nicelli still in the slipstream.

PS9 Rocca di Cave – Subiaco 1 (32,30km)

On the long awaited test, Crugnola stops in practice and starts again, losing over fifty seconds. The other Damiano De Tommaso from Varese takes the lead with the Skoda Fabia now ahead of Campedelli-Canton (Skoda) of 18 ” 9. Damage also for Battistolli’s Skoda which on a long left makes a mistake and touches the rear.

Scratch bis for Mabellini-Lenzi on Renaul Clio Rally4 and for Casella-Siragusano on a car of the French brand Rally5.

PS10 “Affile – Bellegra”

It is Filip Mares who won the test in front of De Tommaso of 0 “9 and Campedelli all on Skoda Fabia Rallly 2. The Varese driver of ACI Team Italia therefore maintains the lead in the overall ahead of Campedelli and Llrena in a trio of Fabia Rally2.

Fourth at the moment is Yoann Bonato in a Citroen C3 followed by the Skodas of Tempestini and Pardo. The acceleration problems have relegated Andrea Crugnola to eighth position, however third among the CIAR members.

Of note is the Ciuffi-Gonella crew on Skoda Fabia at the moment immediately out of the top ten in a race that is showing better than the performance during yesterday’s stage.

The TOP10

1. De Tommaso-Ascalone (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) in 1: 24’43.6;

2. Campedelli-Canton (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 20.1;

3. Llrena-Fernandez (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 31.9;

4. Bonato-Boulloud (Citroen C3 Rally2) at 32.6;

5. Tempestini-Itu (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 55.1;

6. Pardo-Perez (Skoda Fabia Rally 2) at 1’13.6;

7. Grzyb-Binieda (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 1’22.8;

8. Crugnola-Ometto (Citroen C3 Rally2) at 1’25.0;

9. Csomòs-Nagy (Skoda Fabia r5) at 1’40.0;

10. Herczig-Czako (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 2’03.2