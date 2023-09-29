The first attack at the top of the Rallye Sanremo bears the signature of Fabio Andolfi and Nicolò Gonella, the fastest in the initial test for the seventh and penultimate round of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship. The driver from Savona on the Skoda Fabia Rally2, prepared by MS Munaretto and fitted with Pirelli tyres, immediately set the best time in the SPS1 “Vigne di Bajardo”, a short 2.2 km timed section which offered 3,2,1 points to the first three classified for the main Italian series involved in the race.

The first prize therefore went to Andolfi, already winner of the last edition of the race organized by the Automobile Club Ponente Ligure, who immediately triggered the duel for the top with the main opponents in the championship, Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai, second in qualifying on the Skoda in the new RS version, just 1 tenth of a second apart. Only eight hundredths of a second more for the third-placed Bostjan Avbelj and Damijan Andrejka, in another Bohemian car, who arrived on the Ligurian Riviera in full fight for the title in the Italian Rally Promotion Championship, which has reached the last act which will assign scores with a coefficient of 1.5.

The Slovenian driver in fact won 3 points for the special CIRP classification, for which he set the best time with 1.9” ahead of his direct opponent Ivan Ferrarotti, with Massimo Bizzocchi on another Skoda, who was awarded 2 points. Luca Bottarelli from Brescia, who arrived as leader of the Promozione with Marco Pollicino on Skoda, who lost around 2.9” from Avbelj, instead paid for a small mistake on one of the final hairpin bends of the test. Bottarelli still gained 1 point, but has now seen his lead in the standings over Avbelj narrow to 6 points in total; therefore, both Bottarelli, Avbelj and Ferrarotti will necessarily have to win the race to win the CIRP title.

Among the challengers of the Italian Championship there is a luxury outsider such as Andrea Nucita from Messina, an old acquaintance of the Italian flag, this year mainly involved in the European Championship, who together with Rudy Pollet on the Hyundai i20 placed the fourth overall time at 1.4′ ‘ from Andolfi. Like them, several other protagonists who particularly distinguished themselves in this first special will not acquire points for the CIAR Sparco, but will clearly be able to take them away. The top ten overall positions were completed by all crews on Skoda Fabias, starting with Sartor-Mattucci and Carella-Bracchi, in sixth and seventh position, then the German crew Von Thurn Und Taxis-Hain, transparent for the championship, followed by Sottile -Nari.

Great show of strength for Francesco Dei Ceci among the young talents of ACI Team Italia. The driver from Caserta navigated by Nicolò Lazzarini acted as a point of reference for his companions and challengers in the Italian Absolute Rally Junior Championship, which reached the penultimate stage, covering the 2.2 km of special stage in 1’47. This time, obtained on a Renault Clio RS Rally5 prepared by Motorsport Italia and with Pirelli tyres, identical to those of his rivals, ensured him 3 important points in the championship. The class of 2004 won the race with a narrow margin over the crew of the Nerobutto family, Geronimo and Francesca, who posted a gap of just 4 tenths. Championship leader Davide Pesavento with the notes of Marco Frigo however, forced to wait at the start due to the crash of the crew preceding him in qualifying, achieved the third time, 0.9” behind Dei Ceci.

Among the Toyotas competing for the GR Yaris Rally Cup, Thomas Paperini, the winner of the last edition of the trophy, stood out in the early stages of today and, with the notes of Simone Fruini, lapped in 1’41.2, a super time that launched him also in 15th position overall. Fabrizio Andolfi Jr, navigated by Stefano Savoia, placed the time at almost 1″ but the real race for the Toyota single-brand crews will be on SS 2 and 5, valid as the power stage of the trophy. Salvatore Lo Cascio flanked by Gianfrancesco Rappa managed to snatch third place by 1.5“.

In the Suzuki Rally Cup the first special once again went to Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa. The pair, who are one step away from a second in the trophy and in the Italian R1 Championship, will however have to play hard on the power stage of the Japanese series, the PS6 Langan in the middle of the day on Saturday. The young Trentino driver Sebastian Dallapiccola instead touched his Swift Hybrid with his right rear and stopped in the final part of the test. The 2004 class was 1st among the under25s and second in the single-brand championship in the general classification, one of the few to be able to put Giordano in check. The expert from Trento Roberto Pellè defended himself second on equal points with him in the single-make series, with Luca Franceschini on the right, who stopped 1.3” from Giordano. Davide Bertini and Luca Vignolo closed the Suzuki podium with a delay of 2.8”.

On Saturday we will start again early in the morning with a fast pace, for the other 12 scheduled special tests developed on five different timed sections, to be tackled over three laps. The “Langan” test (14.62 km – SS2 8:21, SS6 12:38, SS10 16:55) will be the longest and will open each session, always broadcast live on ACI Sport TV (Ch. Sky 228 – Ch 52 Tivùsat – @ACISportTV – @CIRally – acisport.it). The shortest will be the “Apricale” (5.09 km – SS3 9.20 am) which will be carried out only once, in the first phase, and will then be replaced by the “Semoigo” (7.36 km – SS7 1.37 pm, SS11 5.54pm). The two tests “Bignone” (7.49 km – SS4 9.40, SS8 1.57 pm, SS12 6.14 pm) and “Coldirodi” (5.46 km – SS5 9.59 am, SS9 2.16 pm, SS13 6.00 pm: 33) will close each passage. The crowning of the winners of this 70th Rallye Sanremo will also be celebrated in Corso Imperatrice, starting from 7.11pm.

CIAR SPARCO RANKING: 1. Crugnola 159pt*; 2. Basso, Andolfi 64pt; 4. De Tommaso, Avbelj 43pt; 6. Bottarelli 37;

CIR PROMOTION RANKING: 1. Bottarelli 88pt; 2. Avbelj 82pt; 3. Ferrarotti 77.5pts; 4. Mazzocchi 48pt; 5. Scattolon 40pt;

CIAR TWO WHEEL DRIVE RANKING: 1. Pisani 97pt*; 2. Flour 61pt; 3. Cambiaghi 51.5pts; 4. Lucchesi 33pt; 5. Cardi 30.5pt;

CIAR JUNIOR RANKING: 1. Pesavento 78pt; 2. Pederzani 58pts; 3. Iani 54pt; 4. Chickpeas 49pt; 5. Scannella 44.5pt

*already Italian Champion