The second day of the Rally di Roma Capitale raised the bar of the comparison for the fifth round of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship and the FIA ​​European Rally Championship. A challenge that, after the appetizer on Friday evening in the spectacular setting of the Colosseum, exhilarated the over 100 crews on the asphalt of the Frosinone area with 6 fast and treacherous special stages, made even more selective by the great heat.

The stars of Saturday were Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Elia Ometto, on Citroen C3 Rally2, who first took the lead of the standings with two consecutive scratches during the morning. Then in the second fraction, after having temporarily given the top spot to the crew of the European Tempestini-Itu, they on Skoda Fabia RS, regained the lead on the last special stage to close in the lead at the night interval, awaiting the last six special stages of Sunday.

However, the advantage that separates Crugnola from second place is minimal, just 0.7” on Simone Tempestini, author of two scratches in the second fraction, an Italian driver with a Romanian license who is therefore “transparent” for the Italian Championship standings, like the other international drivers. The French European driver Mathieu Franceschi follows with Andy Malfoy at 4.9”, also on a Skoda Fabia RS.

At the end of the day, Simone Campedelli, navigated by Tania Canton on another Bohemian car, also got close to the top, having scored the scratch on the final test. The driver from Romagna therefore finished in fourth place with a gap of 5.8” and, considering the gaps of the other rivals of the tricolor, he seems to be the only one still able to challenge for this victory in the CIAR Sparco in Crugnola. In fact, Rome has not smiled so far on Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai, third force of the national series on the eve, who after an already complicated day then weighed down their gap with a puncture on the last special, and slipped out of the top ten with a gap of 40” from the top.

In the top spots, behind the New Zealanders Paddon-Kennard on Hyundai i20 and the Spaniards Llarena-Fernandez on Skoda, the seventh overall position is worth third for the CIAR Sparco to Bostjan Avbelj and Damijan Andrejka, another Skoda, the best in the race among the competitors of the Italian Rally Promozione Championship. Growing strongly behind him, the young driver of ACI Team Italia Roberto Daprà, navigated by Luca Guglielmetti on Skoda, also found a way to stand out, eighth at 29.8” and fourth for the CIAR Sparco. Ostberg-Barth (Citroen C3) and Mabellini-Lenzi (Skoda Fabia RS) completed the top ten overall with a margin of over half a minute.

In the Italian Absolute Two-Wheel Drive Rally Championship, Giorgio Cogni is leading the group, ousting the reigning champion Gianandrea Pisani from the top for once, with a 34.6″ advantage. In fact, Cogni, paired with Simone Brachi, closed two super scratch on the long “Santopadre”, making the difference in the complicated conditions found on the 29km. Pisani, on the other hand, flanked by Massimo Moriconi and looking for a fifth seal to win the title, attacked on the shorter tests but on the last test he paid 33.3″ for a puncture, slipping back. So tomorrow Lucchesi-Bracchi will have a chance, also them like the other two crews on a Peugeot 208, who, given Pisani’s difficulties, are now closer to playing for 2nd place and the possibility of leaving the championship open.

The final day of this Rally di Roma Capitale, Sunday 27 July, will offer the verdicts after the last six special stages, for 93.66 timed km, with a double passage on the Fiuggi sections” (5.9 km – SS8 7:50 am, SS11 1:12 pm), the longest of the rally and of the entire championship “Santopadre-Subiaco” (32.30 km – SS9 8:53 am, SS12 2:15 pm) and the final novelty with the “Monastero-Jenne” (8.63 km – SS10 10:05 am, SS13 4:05 pm).