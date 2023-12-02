Back and forth between Andrea Mabellini and Paolo Andreucci at the Monza Rally after the two passes on the PS “Roggia” (12.18 km) of this last CIAR and CIRT seasonal event.

Extreme conditions at the Brianza racetrack, where rain and wind made life difficult for everyone from the early hours of the morning.

SS5 was won by Tommaso Ciuffi ahead of the young leader of the standings flanked by Virginia Lenzi, but in SS6 came the redemption of ‘Ucci’ paired with Rudy Briani (first protagonists of a long race with the engine shutting down), bringing back his Skoda RS 9″1 behind that of his MRF teammate.

The Tuscan’s super performance, with the route worsening considerably compared to the first pass of the day, allowed him to regain the place of honor by returning ahead of the Skoda of Ciuffi/Cigni, third at 12″8 from the top, while he is not doing any better at Andolfi/Gonella, fourth at over 1′ having only front-wheel drive available on their Fabia, now followed by that of Oldrati/Ciucci.

The withdrawal of Roberto Daprà due to technical problems in SS5 promoted the Re/Menchini pair, also on Skoda, to sixth place, dragging that of Aragno/Guzzi behind them, while Gilardoni/Bonato lost a little ground, dropping to eighth.

Hyundai driver Marco Butti stopped along the route on SS6, so the Top10 was completed by two other Fabias, in the hands of Gianesini/Bergonzi and Chentre/Bay, the latter protagonists of a pirouette on an asphalt section made very slippery by the mud.

The accumulated delays will cause the subsequent SS7-8 and 9-10 to start at different times than scheduled.

ACI RALLY MONZA – Ranking after PS6