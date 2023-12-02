The Monza Rally began with a generational clash at the top, between two Italian talents protagonists of an extreme challenge in the last round of the Italian season.

The final stage for the Italian Absolute Rally Championship and for the 2023 Italian Rally Terra Championship opened with Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani launching the hostilities, followed by the prompt response of Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi who finished in the lead at half time competition.

A question of 5.4” between the two Skoda Fabia RSs in favor of the young driver from Brescia, who was right over the Land Champions in the two tests held with the headlights on, two laps on the “Serraglio”, useful for starting the other 6 scheduled tests as leader on Saturday.

A duel that took place on sections with mixed surfaces, dirt and asphalt, conditioned by the constant rain which made the roads in the park of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza muddy, deeply dug by the passage of the 101 participating cars. But the real news of the first day arrived on the PS3, which essentially delivered success in the 2023 Italian Absolute Rally Junior Championship into the hands of Davide Pesavento.

Photo by: ACI Sport Paolo Andreucci, Rudy Briani, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

The driver from Vicenza, on this occasion navigated by Matteo Zaramella, after a season always paired with Marco Frigo, is certain of having won the title following the early retirement of Igor Iani and Nicola Puliani. In fact, the Ossola native, the only opponent arithmetically capable of contending for the tricolor in Pesavento, stopped for a touch, light but decisive, in the first night pass on the “Serraglio”.

However, the other clashes for the important parts of the ranking are still to be defined, starting from the podium area behind Mabellini and Andreucci. The Florentine of CIR Terra Tommaso Ciuffi, navigated by Pietro Cigni, went to rest in third position 32” from the top, avoiding risks on his Skoda Evo version and keeping in the wake of the best, despite a spin on the PS3.

Fabio Andolfi recovered a few seconds at the end, with Nicolò Gonella chasing the first possible victory of the season in the CIAR Sparco. The driver from Savona particularly suffered at the start of the race before finding the best approach on the slippery surface. A start worth remembering for the ACI Team Italia driver Roberto Daprà, in Monza for an occasional participation after the victory in the RC4 European Championship.

At his absolute debut on a Rally2, again paired with Luca Guglielmetti, the boy from Trentino surprised everyone by launching himself into provisional fifth position, 44.7” from the top. Behind him four crews are gathered in just 1.6”, all on Skodas, starting with Gilardoni-Bonato and Oldrati-Ciucci, paired at 1’24.2 from the top, followed at three tenths by Re-Menchini, then at 1.3” Aragno-Guzzi. Pinzano-Turati completes the top ten positions, making their first appearance on clay and on the Skoda RS.

Photo by: ACI Sport See also Alert in the Colombian National Team for another injured squad Andrea Crugnola, Pietro Elia Ometto, FPF Sport, Citroen C3 Rally2

Among the former, however, two big names from Assoluto are missing. The Italian Champions Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto on the Citroen C3 retired at the end of SS3, after having scored two points with the second time in the initial Power Stage “Monza”. The driver from Varese suffered a blow to his left hand, already injured in Sanremo, and was forced to withdraw.

However, the Slovenian duo Campione Promozione, made up of Bostjan Avbelj and Damjian Andrejka, slipped to fifteenth position after suffering problems with the brakes of their Skoda on the same SS3, where they left over 1′ and the provisional fifth position.

The CIAR Junior ranking, after several reversals, sees Pesavento leading all the Renault Clio Rally 5s, prepared by Motorsport Italia and equipped with Pirelli tyres, at the end of a climb from fourth position and two points gained in the power stage.

Second among the ACI Team Italia riders follows Matteo Doretto navigated by Andrea Budoia, just 1.4“, while the winner of the last round at Sanremo Marco Zanin closed the first stage in third place, paired with Massimo Moriconi. After a great start that put him at the head of the group, the driver from Treviso slipped back in the last special stage after losing 30.6” due to completely fogged up windows at night.

Matteo Fontana, a young driver with world-wide experience who together with Alessandro Arnaboldi acted as a star in the Two-Wheel Drive category, has always had a devastating impact on the Italian challenges. After four tests, the driver from Como gained over a minute’s lead over his rivals on the Peugeot 208, momentarily snatching a sensational 26th place, considering the over 40 Rally2 cars entered in the race.

MONZA RALLY OVERALL RANKING AFTER PS4

1. Mabellini-Lenzi (Skoda Fabia RS) in 29’09.3; 2. Andreucci-Briani (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) at 5.4; 3. Ciuffi-Cigni (Skoda Fabia R5 Evo) at 32.1; 4. Andolfi-Gonella (Skoda Fabia Evo) at 39.4; 5. Daprà-Guglielmetti (Skoda Fabia) at 44.7; 6. Gilardoni-Bonato (Skoda Fabia) at 1’24.2; 7. Oldrati-Ciucci (Skoda Fabia Evo) at 1’24.2; 8. Re-Menchini (Skoda Fabia) at 1’24.5; 9. Aragno-Guzzi (Skoda Fabia) at 1’25.8; 10. Pinzano-Turati (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) at 1’32.6