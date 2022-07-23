This tenth edition of the Rally di Roma Capitale is a stellar challenge among the best European drivers, a tough race that halfway through its journey has already made a first important selection, however highlighting the great class and the great strength of the Italian crews who currently occupy the first three places of the absolute.

In fact, the Varese driver Andrea Crugnola finished in command, with Pietro Elia Ometto in a Citroen C3 Rally 2, who after the first 93 km of timed sections preceded the other Varese driver, Damiano De Tommaso, paired with Giorgia by 9 “5. Ascalone on a Skoda Fabia Rally 2. Third, on another Fabia, Simone Campedelli paired with Tania Canton, included among the members of the FIA ​​ERC.

The fight for success would therefore seem restricted to the first two but the 187 kilometers of timed sections of tomorrow Sunday 24 July, including two passes on the Rocca di Cave-Subiaco, the longest of the entire European Rally Championship with its 32 kilometers , do not leave much room for easy predictions.

The duel between the first two, with De Tommaso who imposed his pace in the first part, and Crugnola who recovered and overtook the opponent in the second, however conditioned the entire first stage. Giandomenico Basso’s ride paired with Lorenzo Granai on Hyundai i20 Rally 2 deserves a separate discussion.

The reigning Italian champion went through a very special event and was penalized three times for an early start in practice. This made it, of course, that he pushed him back to the rear despite the fact that his pace had been particularly fast throughout the stage.

Behind the first three have finished some of the usual protagonists of the European series; the French Yoann Bonato, currently fourth paired with Benjamin Boulloud in a Citroen C3 Rally 2, the Spanish Efren Llarena, leader of the European Rally Championship and fifth in a Skoda Fabia shared with Sara Fernandez, Simone Tempestini, the Romanian driver of Italian origin in paired with Sergio Itu in a Skoda Fabia, currently sixth.

In seventh and eighth place two other Italians, Fabio Andolfi from Savona, with Manuel Fenoli in a Skoda Fabia, usually leading the tricolor rally but today not at the best of feeling with his car, and Alberto Battistolli from Vicenza, with Danilo Fappani on Skoda Fabia, which today did not fully express itself on its normal levels, also turning around on the first test of the day.

Top ten completed by two challengers of the European race the Polish Grzyb and the Spanish Pardo both on Skoda Fabia Rally2. Among the retirements of the Tricolore Rally, fighting for the CIR Promotion, we should mention that of Giacomo Scattolon with the Skoda Fabia Rally2 who ran into a touch on the last kilometers of the PS4 that compromised the continuation of his trip to Rome.

ABSOLUTE CLASSIFICATION FINAL STAGE 1 – ROME CAPITAL RALLY

1. Crugnola-Ometto (Citroen C3 Rally2) in 56’47.8;

2. De Tommaso-Ascalone (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 9.5;

3. Campedelli-Canton (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 26.4;

4. Bonato-Boulloud (Citroen C3 Rally2) at 35.1;

5. Llarena-Fernandez (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 35.8;

6. Tempestini-Itu (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 39.3;

7. Andolfi-Fenoli (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 40.9;

8. Battistolli-Fappani (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 51.7;

9. Grzyb-Binieda (Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo) at 1’05.2;

10. Pardo-Perez (Skoda Fabia Rally 2) at 1’06.5