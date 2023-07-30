An extremely intense second day at the XI Rally di Roma Capitale sent Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto into orbit, undisputed rulers in this fifth act of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship, sixth for the FIA ​​European Rally Championship.

Six other special stages and 102.6 timed km have not changed the inertia compared to the starter experienced on the opening night at the Colosseum, on the contrary they have strengthened the position at the top of the tricolor leaders, on the Citroen C3 Rally2, winners of every stage disputed. A total of seven scratches increased Crugnola’s advantage to over 20” over all his pursuers, when there are 6 other special stages left at the end, divided into two laps to be tackled on the final day of Sunday.

Yet the session just concluded was the most consistent and feared of the race, considering the double pass on the “Rocca di Cave-Subiaco” stage, the longest of the rally and of the whole tricolor with its 32 km of asphalt; in fact it was a watershed and directed the ranking with some interesting twists.

Among the best to resist behind Crugnola-Ometto, Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai ended the day in second place, already winners of the Capitoline challenge twice in the past. The Treviso native on the Skoda Fabia Rally2 increased the pace over the distance and in the final part of the day, on the PS6 repetition of the long stretch, he completed the overtaking on the French Yoan Bonato and Benjamin Boulloud, on Citroen C3, third at 23.7“.

Despite the presence of many foreign specialists, the Italians are confirming their supremacy on the home asphalts, with three Italian crews placed in the first five positions of the general classification. Among these Simone Campedelli with Tania Canton finished in fifth place on Skoda Fabia in the Evo Rally2 version, grabbing the top part of the standings in the final and with a delay of only 1.3” from the Bohemian crew Mares-Bucha, another Skoda, in fourth place.

Sixth on his return to Fiuggi was European leader Hayden Paddon, on the Hyundai i20 shared with John Kennard, who lost about half a minute on SS6 after a collision with the right rear, thus slipping by a couple of positions. The other Italian fighting in the continental championship, the Brescian Andrea Mabellini navigated by Virginia Lenzi, on a Skoda Fabia EVO, was just 5 tenths behind. The outgoing CIAR Two Wheel Drive champion is part of that group battling for the heavy points of fourth position, which features four riders gathered in 2”.

He was looking for confirmations and the Slovenian Bostjan Avbelj is finding them, sailed by his fellow villager Damijan Andrejka on another Skoda, who despite some problems with the brakes in the first part of the day finished in 15th position overall and 6th among the Italian crews. Partial which candidates him at the top of the standings for the Italian Rally Promozione Championship, a series included in the CIAR.

At 8.3” Giacomo Scattolon from Pavia, paired with the expert Sauro Farnocchia on a Volkswagen Polo, who didn’t find the rhythm but in the end set the best time on PS7 in the Promozione to get back to the top of the special classification.

After touching the rear left in SS3 Fabio Andolfi and Nicolò Gonella lost almost 2′ from Crugnola, putting aside their ambitions of success in this Rally of Rome. The top 10 for CIAR Sparco are completed by Luca Bottarelli and Massimiliano Bosi, followed by Ivan Ferrarotti and Massimo Bizzocchi, slowed down by trouble at the pop-off in the long morning race, at 2’29”and 3’04” respectively from the leader.

The first part of the rally was applauded for the young talent of ACI Team Italia Roberto Daprà, paired with Luca Guglielmetti on the Peugeot 208 Rally4 of Delta Rally. The boy from Trentino who wears the colors of the national team is showing off in the “home” round of the FIA ​​European Rally Championship, in which he wants to confirm his RC4 class leader, but above all he could win a fundamental prize for the FIA ​​Junior ERC.

Also in the CIAR Two Wheel Drive championship the leader of the championship is making sparks. In fact, Gianandrea Pisani is in the lead among the all-forward cars of the tricolor, and back on the Peugeot 208 with Simone Brachi he is proving to be the absolute protagonist of the category, with an 18” advantage over his first rivals, Fabio Farina from Trentino sailed by Gabriele Zanni on another 208 , then at 50.5” Moreno Cambiaghi and Giulia Paganoni, also in the French car.

Among the young talents of the Italian Absolute Rally Junior Championship, Riccardo Pederzani appears paired with Edoardo Brovelli, who after taking the lead among the Renault Clio Rally5s now extends over his ACI Team Italia companions. In second position is the leader from Vicenza among the Unders Davide Pesavento and Marco Frigo, at 12.5”, while the Sicilians Salvatore Scannella and Francesco Galipò finished in third position after a series of overtaking and counter-passing, with just 8 tenths of a margin.

On Sunday the fate of the Rally di Roma Capitale and, perhaps, of the Absolute Italian Championship Rally Sparco will be written over the last 6 races for 85 timed km. It will start again from the short “Fiuggi” (6.72 km – SS8 7:51 and SS13 17:05) which will open and close the final session as Power Stage for the European Championship, then “Alatri” (6.96 km – SS9 8 :51 and SS11 13:01) and the other traditional test “Santopadre” (29.08 km – SS10 10:16 and SS12 14:26). Then the final award ceremony is scheduled in Fiuggi, in Corso Nuova Italia, starting at 18:00.

OVERALL RANKING OF THE ROMA CAPITAL RALLY AFTER PS7

1. Crugnola-Ometto (Citroen C3) in 1:01’31.8; 2. Basso-Granai (Skoda Fabia RS) at 20.2; 3. Bonato-Boulloud (Citroen C3) at 23.7; 4. Mares-Bucha (Skoda Fabia EVO) at 54.4; 5. Campedelli-Canton (Skoda Fabia EVO) at 55.7; 6. Paddon-Kennard (Hyundai i20N) at 56.1; 7. Mabellini-Lenzi (Skoda Fabia EVO) at 56.6; 8. Llarena-Fernandez (Skoda Fabia RS) at 1’07.2; 9. Grzyb-Wrobel (Skoda Fabia EVO) in 1’25.6; 10. Heikkila-Vaaleri (Skoda Fabia RS) at 1’30.4