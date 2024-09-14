Three out of three tests, full loot in the power stage and consolidated leadership. Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto left no room for counterattacks on the first day of the Rally 1000 Miglia, going to sleep with 2 more points than their rivals in the championship, a further step forward towards conquering the CIAR Sparco. The crew on Citroen C3 won all 3 special tests on the program, including the inaugural power stage and the difficult “Pertiche”, the longest PS of the race faced with the headlights on and a fiery cheer.

In the end, after 31 timed km, the reigning champion gained a 5.9” lead over his direct rival, Simone Campedelli, who, paired with Tania Canton, got quite close to the leader’s reference point on the night PS, in a surreal atmosphere from another era. The driver from Cesena on a Skoda Fabia RS lapped at precisely 1”, securing second place and thus leaving several scenarios open for tomorrow. Stefano Albertini, winner of the 1000 Miglia last year with Danilo Fappani, also on a Skoda RS, grabbed 3rd place in his home race.

Excellent start then for Andrea Mabellini and Virginia Lenzi, who after having also pocketed 1.5 points in the power stage placed 4th, 10.2” from Crugnola, with a strong pace compared to the previous rounds. The position at the foot of the podium is still very hard fought as the Toyota standard bearer, Giandomenico Basso navigated by Lorenzo Granai, is lurking just 3 tenths away. The other pursuers are further away, with Nucita-Pollet on Hyundai I20 sixth at 21.7” and with a small margin on two crews fighting for seventh place and the leadership of the CIRP: Daprà-Guglielmetti (Skoda) and Scattolon-Magrini (Citroen). Re-Vozzo and Avbelj-Andrejka close the first 10 positions, with the latter having spun in PS2.

In the ranks of the CIAR Junior, anything goes, but in the end, Matteo Doretto and Marco Frigo are still in the lead. The championship leader on one of the Renault Clio Rally 5s with Pirelli tires jumped to the lead only thanks to a super scratch in the night PS, also taking advantage of the time lost by Zanin. The fight for what could be the race that is worth the title, however, is wide open since Francesco Dei Ceci and Nicolò Lazzarini, Doretto’s main rivals, follow him at just 7 tenths, nothing after over 30km. Third at the moment are Zanin-Pizzol at 16.5″, who however lost 17.6″ only on the last test.

In the CIAR Due Ruote Motrici Gabriel Di Pietro and Andrea Dresti are winning over Giorgio Cogni and Simone Brachi, but the gap of just 4.5” does not allow any predictions for tomorrow; still all uncertain. The GR Yaris Rally Cup standings appear very clear, where Thomas Paperini and Andrea Gabelloni with almost 25″ of margin are placing a strong mortgage on the victory of the trophy. The Suzuki Rally Cup is instead going crazy: Fichera-Colombaro have taken the lead thanks to the times in the first two PS, but the leaders Pellè-Franceschini have made the scratch in the long and with Dallapiccola-Andrian, the other two protagonists of the single-make, they throw themselves into the chase embraced in 5″.

OVERALL RANKING AFTER SS3: 1. Crugnola-Ometto (Citroen C3) in 20’26.5; 2. Campedelli-Canton (Skoda Fabia) at 5.9; 3. Albertini-Fappani (Skoda Fabia) at 8.0; 4. Mabellini-Lenzi (Skoda Fabia) at 10.2; 5. Basso-Granai (Toyota Yaris GR) at 10.5; 6. Nucita-Pollet (Hyundai I20N) at 21.7; 7. Dapra’-Guglielmetti (Skoda Fabia) at 23.6; 8. Scattolon-Magrini (Citroen C3) at 24.6; 9. Re-Vozzo (Volkswagen Polo) at 29.2; 10. Avbelj-Andrejka (Skoda Fabia) at 32.4

CIAR SPARCO OVERALL RANKING: 1. Crugnola-Ometto 86.5pt; 2. Campedelli-Canton 68pt; 3. Basso-Granai 57pt; 4. Signor-Michi 42pt; 5. Avbelj 34.5pt; 6. Scattolon-Zanni 29.5pt; 7. Mabellini-Lenzi 22.5pt; 8. Nucita-Pollet 19.5pt; 9. Andreucci 11.5pt; 10. Re 11pt

CIAR JUNIOR RANKING: 1. Doretto 69 pts; 2. Chickpeas 48.5pt; 3. Zanin 41.5pts; 4. Ricciu 31pt; 5. Boatti 30pt

CIAR SPARCO CALENDAR 2024: March 15-16 | Rally il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio; April 12-13 | Rally Regione Piemonte; May 10-11 | Rally Targa Florio (coeff. 1.5); May 26-29 | Rally Due Valli; July 26-28 | Rally di Roma Capitale (coeff. 1.5); September 13-14 | Rally 1000 Miglia; October 18-19 | Rally Sanremo (coeff. 1.5)